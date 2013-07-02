Canadian police said on Tuesday they arrested a Canadian man and woman in what they described as a plot inspired by al Qaeda ideology to detonate pressure-cooker bombs filled with nuts, bolts and rusty nails at a Canada Day party in British Columbia's capital.

Here are other incidents with connections to Canada.

APRIL 2013 - Canadian police arrest and charge Tunisian national Chiheb Esseghaier and UAE-born Raed Jaser with plotting to derail a Toronto-area passenger train in an operation they say was backed by al Qaeda elements in Iran.

JANUARY 2013 - Algerian forces storm a gas plant that has been taken over by Islamist gunmen, resulting in about 70 deaths. Police later identify Canadians Xristos Katsiroubas, 22, and Ali Medlej, 24, both of London, Ontario, as two of the gunmen. Both are killed in the military operation.

MARCH 2011 - Canadian police issue arrest warrants for Winnipeg residents Ferid Ahmed Imam, 30, and Maiwand Yar, 27, alleging they travelled to Pakistan for terrorist training with plans to later join fighting against NATO forces in Afghanistan.

OCTOBER 2009 - Pakistani-Canadian Tahawwur Rana is arrested and ultimately convicted of providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group that carried out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He is sentenced to 14 years in prison.

JUNE 2006 - Canadian police charge 17 Toronto-area men and youths with plotting to detonate truck bombs at Canadian government and media targets. Ultimately 18 are charged, and 11 are convicted of terrorism-related charges.

MARCH 2004 - Canadian software engineer Mohammad Momin Khawaja is arrested and charged with participating in a plot to detonate fertilizer bombs in Britain. He is eventually convicted on five of seven charges, the first conviction under tough new Canadian anti-terror laws.

He is initially sentenced to 10.5 years in prison. In December 2010 his sentence is increased to life imprisonment.

DECEMBER 1999 - Algerian national Ahmed Ressam is arrested trying to cross into the United States from British Columbia in a car packed with explosives. He is eventually convicted of plotting to detonate the explosives at the Los Angeles international airport.

In 2012 a U.S. appeals court determines Ressam's 22-year prison sentence is insufficient, and re-sentences him to 37 years.

DECEMBER 1995 - Ahmed Khadr, an Egyptian-Canadian suspected to have close ties to Osama bin Laden, is arrested for allegedly playing a role in the bombing of the Egyptian embassy in Islamabad.

He is released after Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien speaks with Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto, and is killed in an October 2003 operation by Pakistani troops in Afghanistan.

Three of his sons ultimately fall under suspicion for having ties to al Qaeda, particularly his third-eldest son, Omar. He is wounded and captured in a 2002 firefight with U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and spends about 10 years in U.S. detention in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

JUNE 1985 - Air India Flight 182, a Boeing 747 en route from Montreal to New Delhi via London, crashes into the Atlantic after a bomb detonates on board, killing all 329 passengers and crew.

Despite a 20-year investigation and prosecution aimed at members of Sikh militant groups in Canada, Canadian resident Inderjit Singh Reyat is the only person convicted in the bombing, after he pleads guilty to manslaughter.

