MUNICH Germany received a tip hours before midnight that militants from Iraq and Syria were planning attacks in Munich but police have been unable to find the suspects and are not even sure if they are in the country, the Munich police chief said on Friday.

Hubertus Andrae told a news conference that German officials had received a "very concrete" tip that suicide attacks were planned at train stations in the southern city at midnight.

"We received names. We can't say if they are in Munich or in fact in Germany," Andrae said.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Joseph Nasr and Noah Barkin)