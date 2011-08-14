ALGIERS A suicide bomber attacked a police headquarters in the centreof the Algerian city of Tizi Ouzou Sunday, injuring 29 people, the official APS news agency reported.

The attacker tried to drive a pick-up truck packed with explosives into the police headquarters at 4:30 a.m. British time, the agency reported.

"Most of the wounded have already left the hospital," the agency quoting a medical source in Tizi Ouzou as saying.

Tizi Ouzou lies about 100 km (60 miles) east of the Algerian capital. It is the capital of the mountainous Kabylie region, where al Qaeda's north African wing has a stronghold.

Algeria, an energy exporter in North Africa, is still emerging from nearly two decades of conflict between security forces and Islamist militant groups that, at their peak in the 1990s, killed an estimated 200,000 people.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi, Editing by Rosalind Russell)