U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Senior al Qaeda figure Anas al-Liby, indicted by the United States for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa, was captured in Libya by a U.S. team and is in American custody, U.S. officials said on Saturday.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a second U.S. raid in Somalia had failed to capture a leader of the al Shabaab militant group who was the raid's target.
