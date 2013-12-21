Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Pop singer Selena Gomez on Thursday cancelled her upcoming Australian concert tour, saying she needs to take the time to put herself before work.
The 21-year-old former Disney star was to perform five concerts in Australia, beginning on February 1, 2014, in Perth and concluding on February 8 in Melbourne.
"My fans are so important to me and I would never want to disappoint them," the "Come & Get It" singer said in a statement. "But it has become clear to me and those close to me that after many years of putting my work first, I need to spend some time on myself in order to be the best person I can be."
Texas-born Gomez, who has also branched into serious film roles, is set to tour Asia in January.
Texas-born Gomez, who has also branched into serious film roles, is set to tour Asia in January.
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
Louis Tomlinson, a singer with the "boy band" One Direction, was arrested after getting into a "physical altercation" with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, according to police records and media reports on Saturday.