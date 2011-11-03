Actress and singer Selena Gomez poses at the world premiere of ''The Thing'' at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES An Illinois man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to stalking teenage actress Selena Gomez, best known for her role in Disney television show "Wizards of Waverly Place.

Thomas Brodnicki, 46, also was ordered to stay away from the actress for three years. He told a psychiatrist that he traveled to Los Angeles to see the star and had conversations with God about killing her, according to court documents.

In October, the 19-year-old Gomez obtained a temporary stay away order against Brodnicki. She said she was in "extreme fear" of Brodnicki in a statement filed with the court.

Along with her role on "Wizards of Waverly Place," the actress is known for her part in this year's film "Monte Carlo" and she is the girlfriend of singer Justin Bieber.

