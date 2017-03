Karim Wade (2nd L) and Sindiely Wade (R), children of Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade, prepare to vote during presidential elections in the capital Dakar February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

DAKAR Senegalese police arrested Karim Wade, the son of former president Abdoulaye Wade, on Monday on suspicion of illegally amassing some $1.4 billion (914 million pounds) during his father's tenure, his lawyers said.

"They brought him a summons and they forcibly took him away," said Demba Cire Bathily, lawyer for Karim Wade. "It was an arbitrary arrest."

