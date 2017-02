DAKAR Senegal's Macky Sall won his West African country's presidential election with 65.80 percent of the vote compared to 34.20 percent for incumbent Abdoulaye Wade, provisional results showed on Tuesday.

The results read out by Appeals Court president Demba Kandji confirmed Sall's victory over the octogenarian Wade, who conceded defeat within hours of polls closing on Sunday.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; writing by Mark John; editing by Bate Felix)