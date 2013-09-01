DAKAR Senegal's President Macky Sall fired Prime Minister Abdoul Mbaye on Sunday just over a year after naming the former banker to head the government, an official said.

Presidential spokesman Abou Abel Thiam did not say why Mbaye, who was not a member of any political party, was sacked but said a replacement and new government would be named soon.

Mbaye, 60, was appointed in April 2012. He studied in Senegal and France's top business schools and previously worked at West Africa's BCEAO central bank. He has been credited with turning around several ailing private banks in the country.

Sall won a hotly contested presidential election in March 2012 against veteran incumbent Abdoulaye Wade, promising to tackle poverty and corruption as a priority and reduce the cost of running the West African state's government.

