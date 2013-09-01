Brexit battle lines drawn as UK readies divorce papers
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
DAKAR President Macky Sall of Senegal appointed rights activist and anti-corruption campaigner Aminata Toure as prime minister after sacking a previous government on Sunday.
Toure was justice minister in the outgoing government and led the government's drive to stamp out corruption by pursuing high-level cases involving senior officials, including the son of former president Abdoulaye Wade.
Toure has also been the driving force behind government effort to press ahead with the long-delayed trial of former Chadian leader Hissene Habre, who is accused of crimes against humanity during his 1982-1990 rule.
"The president has asked me to form and lead a new government...I have accepted the job," said Toure, 51, who is a member of Sall's ruling APR party.
Sall fired former Prime Minister Abdoul Mbaye a little more than a year after naming the former banker to head the government after he won a March 2012 presidential election.
Presidential spokesman Abou Abel Thiam did not say why Mbaye, who was not a member of any political party, was sacked.
Sall won a hotly contested presidential election in March 2012 against veteran incumbent Wade, promising to tackle poverty and corruption as a priority and reduce the cost of running the West African state's government.
PARIS Conservative Francois Fillon promised on Wednesday to fight "to the end" in France's presidential election despite a deepening financial scandal, but his campaign suffered new blows as a top aide resigned and a party backing him suspended its support.
GENEVA Syria peace talks in Geneva showed a first flicker of movement on Wednesday, as the opposition said President Bashar al-Assad's negotiators had been pushed by his Russian allies to address for the first time opposition demands for a political transition.