DAKAR Four people, including one French citizen, were killed in Senegal's southern Casamance region when suspected separatist rebels clashed with government soldiers, a military source said on Saturday.

"There are four dead including a French man," said the source. He said it was not clear whether the death of the French citizen was directly related to the rebels' long-running low-intensity bush war for independence in the mostly-Christian southern region of predominantly Muslim Senegal.

The others killed in the attack late on Friday were Senegalese, the source said.

(Reporting By Diadie Ba; writing by Daniel Flynn)