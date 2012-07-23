Aero engineer Senior Plc (SNR.L) reported a 20 percent increase in first-half profit as customers such as Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA ramped up build rates to meet hefty order backlogs.

The company raised its interim dividend 20 percent to 1.38 pence per share.

"Demand levels in the group's key aerospace markets during the six-month period were slightly ahead of expectation, driven principally by increasing build rates in large commercial aircraft programmes," Senior said.

The company's adjusted pretax profit rose to 45.5 million pounds ($71.13 million) for January-June from 38 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 20 percent to 377.2 million pounds.

Despite a subdued level of new orders, Boeing and Airbus have a backlog of over 8,000 aircraft, enough to keep them busy for the next six years.

The onus will be on suppliers like Senior to help planemakers meet the order backlog. The suppliers' ability to put the necessary processes in place and what planemakers can do to help them were among the main topics of discussion at the Farnborough airshow earlier this month.

"The large commercial aerospace industry is anticipated to be strong for a number of years, with Boeing and Airbus increasing build rates, the Boeing 787 scheduled to ramp-up to full production by the end of 2013, and the Airbus A350 due to be delivered to its first customer in mid-2014," Senior said.

Shares of the company, which also counts Rolls-Royce (RR.L) and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) among its customers, closed at 184.5 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6397 British pounds)

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)