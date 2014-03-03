Senior Plc (SNR.L), a maker of aircraft parts and auto components, reported an 8 percent rise in full-year profit as expansion of the civil aviation sector fuelled an increase in demand for its products.

Senior, which makes hydraulic components, seal assemblies and aircraft wall panels for companies such as GE (GE.N), Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), said adjusted pretax profit rose to 98.1 million pounds ($164.4 million) in the year ended December 31 from 91.1 million pounds last year.

The Hertfordshire-based company's revenue grew 6 percent to 775.1 million pounds.

($1 = 0.5967 British pounds)

