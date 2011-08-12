The under-construction One World Trade Center (C) stands tall on New York's Lower Manhattan skyline, behind the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

NEW YORK Fifty-three percent of New Yorkers say their lives have returned to normal nearly 10 years after the September 11, 2001 attacks, although 49 percent fear another major attack, a poll found.

The NY1-Marist poll was released on Thursday a month before the commemoration of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.

The 53-percent figure was down a percentage point from a poll taken shortly after U.S. special forces killed Osama bin Laden on May 2 in Pakistan but more than double the 24 percent who said life had returned to normal in September 2004.

A further 11 percent said they expected life to return to normal eventually, the most recent poll said.

"There has been a steady healing for many New Yorkers and time has provided that for them," said Lee Miringoff, director of Marist College's Institute for Public Opinion.

Thirty-six percent say their lives will never be the same, down from the 59 percent in 2004 who said their lives were forever changed by the event.

New Yorkers were split on concerns of another attack, with 49 percent saying they were worried or very worried versus 51 percent who said they were not too worried or not worried at all.

When assessing other New Yorkers, 47 percent said the city had not fully recovered, down from 54 percent in 2004.

Twenty-six percent said the city was better than before the attacks and a further 28 percent said it was just as good.

The survey of 808 New York City adults was conducted July 20-27 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, Marist said. (Editing by Daniel Trotta and Paul Simao)