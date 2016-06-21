A Slovak bus bringing holidaymakers home from the Greek island of Corfu, is pictured after it swerved off a highway near the town of Aleksinac, Serbia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BELGRADE Five people died and 23 were injured early on Tuesday when a Slovak bus bringing holidaymakers home from the Greek island of Corfu swerved off a highway in southern Serbia, officials said.

Officials in Prague and Bratislava said three dead were Slovaks and the other two were Czechs, clarifying earlier reports that all five were Slovaks.

The injured were being treated in hospitals in the towns of Aleksinac and Nis, about 200 km (120 miles) south of Belgrade, the Serbian interior ministry said.

Slovak daily Dennik N said the bus was carrying 29 passengers and two drivers, including 12 Czechs and a number of Hungarians.

The Slovak interior ministry said it was ready to send a government plane to Serbia to bring home some passengers and another on Wednesday to evacuate those with more serious injuries.

The bus swerved off the highway linking Serbia with Macedonia and Greece, according to Serbian police.

