Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
BELGRADE Serbia's interior minister said on Thursday that Albania was "not mature enough" to join the European community, stepping up a war of words over a drone stunt that forced a soccer match between the Balkan nations to be abandoned.
Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic's remarks cast further doubt on a scheduled visit by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Belgrade next week - the first by an Albanian leader in almost 70 years.
A remote-controlled drone trailing a flag of "Greater Albania" triggered a brawl between players and a pitch invasion by fans during a qualifying match in Belgrade on Tuesday between Serbia and Albania for the 2016 European championship.
The match was abandoned at 0-0, with each side blaming the other. Serbia summoned the Albanian ambassador on Wednesday and issued a formal protest.
The countries have long had a turbulent relationship, centred on Serbia's majority-Albanian former province of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.
Serbia has pinned the blame on a cluster of Albanian fans in the VIP stand of the stadium, including the brother of Rama, who were granted entrance despite a ban on ordinary Albanian fans over security concerns.
"Statements by leaders of the Albanian government demonstrate that they knew such a provocation was being prepared", Stefanovic said in a statement.
"If Albania believes that European values are the values of so-called 'Greater Albania', then the Serbian Republic cannot share them by any means, and hence we believe that they are not mature enough as a state to join the European family."
The remarks are unlikely to please Albania, with Rama due to visit Belgrade on Oct. 22. The visit had been hailed as opening a new chapter in otherwise fraught relations. Both countries aim to one day join the European Union. Albania is already a member of NATO.
Europe's soccer governing body, UEFA, has opened disciplinary proceedings against the football associations of both countries.
