BELGRADE Serbia has asked the World Bank for a loan, which could be as much as $400 million (254.84 million pounds), to safeguard its economy until the new government prepares a package of measures to combat the economic downturn, the country's finance minister said on Monday.

The country's finances have been in disarray since the International Monetary Fund froze its 1 billion euro loan deal with Serbia until after elections held in May and the creation of a new government, saying it was dissatisfied with the country's inflated spending and debt.

The new coalition government, endorsed by parliament on Friday, will take on a debt pile amounting to 55 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and a budget deficit exceeding 7 percent of GDP, while the economy is sliding into recession.

Those factors combined with the political uncertainty have sent the Serbian dinar down about 9 percent against the euro this year to record lows and the central bank has had to spend about 1.3 billion euro from its currency reserves to prop it up.

Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic made the request for a loan during a meeting on Monday with Jane Armitage, the World Bank's official responsible for South Eastern Europe.

"These are 18-year loans, with the grace period of five years and an interest rate of slightly above 1 percent," Dinkic said in a statement released after the meeting.

"We (the Serbian side) were told we could count on $400 million for direct budget support under very favourable conditions."

The World Bank currently funds 12 projects in Serbia worth $845 million. Since 2001 it has financed 39 projects in the country worth about $2 billion.

Dinkic's statement did not specify the timeline and the exact breakdown of loans. It only said that the "dynamics of approvals will depend on the pace of proposed reforms and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund."

New Prime Minster Ivica Dacic wants to increase production and exports to boost spending and growth in defiance of belt-tightening proposed by the IMF.

However he has said Belgrade will seek a new standby deal with the IMF, and turn to the World Bank, individual countries and other international financial bodies for funds.

In an interview with Serbia's daily Dnevnik on Monday, Dinkic said Serbia may issue more treasury bills and a new Eurobond and borrow from "friendly countries" such as Russia.

He said Serbia would ask Russia to reallocate $300 million, of an $800 million loan for railway reconstruction, to support the budget.

Serbia issued a maiden $1 billion Eurobond last year with a 7.25 percent yield and a 7.5 percent semi-annual coupon.

But sales of both dinar and euro-denominated treasury bonds have largely underperformed this year on investor concerns over political instability due to the election.

Last week Dacic said his government would prepare a set of measures by September to rein in debt, cut bureaucracy and improve the business climate in Serbia where unemployment now stands at 25.5 percent.

He said the new ruling coalition - which comprises the Socialist party previously led by late strongman Slobodan Milosevic, the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party of President Tomislav Nikolic and Dinkic's technocrat United Regions party - had no plans to freeze public sector wages and pensions.

Under the now frozen deal with the IMF, Serbia had agreed to keep its deficit at 4.25 percent of GDP and public debt below 45 percent of GDP and to cut budget expenditures.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)