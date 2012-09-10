BELGRADE Cash-strapped Serbia sought to repair damage to its relationship with the IMF and reassure financial markets by offering on Monday to cut its budget deficit target, after rows over broken spending limits and central bank independence.

Serbia's Socialist-led government, which took power in July, said the 2012 budget deficit revision to 6.7 percent of GDP from 7.1 percent would halt the "dizzying" increase in public debt, which stands at almost 55 percent of gross domestic product.

The deficit must come down if Serbia is to stabilise its dinar currency, reassure investors and secure new funding from the IMF, which froze a 1 billion euro (801 million pounds) standby loan in February over broken spending promises.

An International Monetary Fund mission arrived in Belgrade on Monday to inspect the country's finances and discuss concerns over the independence of monetary policy under legislation adopted in August stepping up government control over the central bank.

The Fund says it will not discuss a new loan arrangement yet, but Serb officials say they hope to convince the lender to offer its support by the end of the year.

The revised budget, which still needs parliamentary approval, raises non-food value-added tax from 18 percent to 20 percent, the government said in a statement.

It said public sector wages and pensions, by far the state's biggest outgoing, would rise by 2 percent in October and again in April 2013. "The increase must reflect the realistic possibilities of the budget," it said.

Around 130 levies and taxes will be abolished, the government added.

"This programme should bring savings of 26 billion dinars in the last quarter of this year and 120 billion dinars (around 1 billion euros) next year," it said.

(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)