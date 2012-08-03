BELGRADE Ruling coalition lawmaker Jorgovanka Tabakovic looks set to take over at Serbia's central bank, comments from a cabinet minister showed, after governor Dejan Soskic quit over a much-criticised plan to step up parliament's control over the bank.

Soskic resigned on Thursday as lawmakers debated a draft law that has drawn a chorus of criticism from the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and, on Friday, the World Bank.

Serbian media reports have been touting Tabakovic, a senior member of the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party, as the government's pick for the post of governor as it tries to promote an expansive fiscal policy to halt a slide into recession.

"She has a lot of experience, she knows what the problems are. She's taking on a big responsibility and I expect she'll do it well," Construction Minister Velimir Ilic told reporters in Belgrade, according to a report on state news agency Tanjug.

Tabakovic, an economist by profession, has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Parliament on Saturday will continue debating the law, which would create a powerful, parliament-appointed supervisory body represented on the bank's executive board and give the assembly the right to appoint its entire top management.

The IMF warned the law would mark a "major weakening" of the bank's autonomy. The EU said it would be a "step back" for Serbia's bid to join the 27-member bloc after becoming an official candidate for membership in March.

In a letter released by the central bank on Friday, the World Bank weighed in.

"We believe the proposed amendments fall well short of international best practice and, if enacted as drafted, may undermine considerably the credibility of the NBS (National Bank of Serbia) as an independent institution," World Bank regional coordinator Jane Armitage wrote to Soskic.

TEST OF NEW GOVT

The bank saga has emerged as the first major test of the Socialist-led government's commitment to the pro-EU path set by reformers who came to power with the ouster of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

The new ruling coalition, which took power last week, marks the return of a socialist-nationalist alliance last in government at the tail end of Milosevic's disastrous 13-year rule, when Serbia was mired in war and hyperinflation.

Faced with a storm of criticism, coalition lawmakers said they would drop one element of the draft which would have let the central bank buy securities issued by the government or other public entities on the secondary market - amounting to the indirect monetary financing of the public sector.

Soskic has kept monetary policy restrictive despite an economic contraction in the first two quarters of the year, putting him at odds with a government that says it wants to stimulate business and rein in unemployment now at 25 percent.

At 10.25 percent, Serbia has the highest official interest rates in central and eastern Europe.

In a letter to Soskic, released by the central bank after his resignation, the IMF cautioned that adoption of the law would have "considerable implications" for Serbia's macroeconomic stability and its 1 billion euro (780.15 million pounds) loan program, which the Fund froze in February over rising debt.

The government says it wants to negotiate a new deal.

Serbia's budget deficit stands at over 7 percent of output. Public debt is almost 55 percent, far higher than levels recommended by the IMF for similar emerging economies.

(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)