BELGRADE Serbia's central bank governor rebuffed suggestions that its independence had been compromised by her appointment from the ranks of the ruling coalition and said concerns voiced by the IMF and EU were unfounded.

A law stepping up government control over the central bank has drawn reprimands from the European Union, which Serbia hopes to join, and the International Monetary Fund, whose help Serbia needs and whose staff are due to visit Belgrade on Monday.

In her first news conference since taking over at the central bank in early August, governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic insisted on Friday she would not bend to pressure.

"None of us (at the bank) will ever hand over decision-making to any interest group, but neither will we see advice, criticism and remarks as attacks on the bank's independence," Tabakovic said.

However, she appeared to open the door to possible changes to the controversial law on the central bank, something the government has given no suggestion of so far.

"No pressure from the IMF, government or individuals will succeed, but if someone convinces me there are reasons to change of the law, well, what genius would not change their opinion when faced with arguments to do so?" she said.

Tensions over the central bank have hurt Serbia's chances of clinching a deal with the IMF, which froze a 1 billion euro (786 million pounds) standby loan in February because of broken budget pledges under the previous government.

The IMF has said it won't consider reviving the standby deal until the central bank issue is resolved.

BUDGET SAVINGS

The Socialist-led government that took power in late July expects gross domestic product to shrink 0.5-1.0 percent this year and needs to finance a deficit of 7.1 percent of GDP.

Prime Minister Ivica Dacic says his government will announce 2012 budget savings of around 1 billion euros next week, promising "simultaneous annulment of more than 130 levies and fees for industrial enterprises and the abolishment of unnecessary (state) agencies and directorates."

"These are measures to stop the bleeding and prevent bankruptcy, but long-term measures are also needed for economic revival," he said.

The central bank ended a three-month run of rate hikes on Thursday, bucking expectations given rising inflation.

"We believe the government will work seriously on ... the reduction of the deficit, something that will allow the central bank to conduct its monetary policy in a more relaxed manner," Tabakovic said.

Inflation is only just outside the central bank's target range. But experts say a poor harvest due to drought could take it to double digits by the end of the year.

Tabakovic said "more decisive" policy measures were possible when the bank's Executive Board meets on October 18.

