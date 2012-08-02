BELGRADE The International Monetary Fund criticised a draft law on Serbia's central bank on Thursday as a "major weakening" of the bank's autonomy, in a letter released by the central bank after its governor resigned.

The IMF said proposed amendments permitting central bank purchases of securities issued by the government or other public entities on the secondary market "allows, de facto, indirect monetary financing of the public sector, which would pose serious risks for the foreign exchange reserves of the NBS (National Bank of Serbia) and the exchange rate."

