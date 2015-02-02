EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BELGRADE UK-based private equity firm Mid Europa Partners said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to buy a majority stake in Serbia's Danube Foods Group, which includes the country's major dairy producers and a large mineral water bottling plant.
Mid Europa Investment said in a statement it expected to complete the transaction in the first half of the year, but gave no other details of the deal.
With revenues of 400 million euros (301 million pounds) last year, Danube Foods Group is one of the largest consumer goods companies in Serbia.
It includes Mlekara Subotica, Imlek dairy, which has subsidiaries in Bosnia, Macedonia and Montenegro, and bottling plant Knjaz Milos.
In 2007, Mid Europa Partners bought a stake in regional cable operator SBB and sold it to U.S. investment firm KKR (KKR.N) last year.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.