BELGRADE Serbia should seek to stabilise its volatile dinar currency and focus on boosting growth rather than enforcing further spending cuts, Prime Minister Ivica Dacic said on Wednesday, bucking advice last week from a visiting IMF mission.

Dacic's government, which took power in July, has already been reprimanded by the IMF and the European Union for moves that eroded the independence of Serbia's central bank and spooked investors, sending the dinar to new lows.

But with the economy expected to shrink 1 percent this year, Dacic urged more intervention in the currency market and more public spending to revive growth.

"Key elements of the plan must be based on effective monetary policy instruments, attraction of direct foreign investments, prevention of foreign currency outflows, promotion of exports and discouragement of unnecessary imports," Dacic told a business forum.

The Serbian central bank, which keeps the dinar in a managed float, has spent about 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) so far this year on bolstering the currency.

The IMF last week warned Belgrade to restore the bank's autonomy and rein in spending before it was ready to consider a new loan deal. It predicts Serbia's public debt may reach 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year but Dacic, known to favour spending to boost growth, said Serbia could not achieve further savings.

"The economic downfall must be stopped ... the policy of belt-tightening and savings is unfeasible when there's nothing more that the people of Serbia could save," he said.

The IMF froze a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) standby deal with Serbia's previous government last year in a dispute over debt and spending plans.

"With such small wages and pensions it is difficult to bring into being such an epochal invention as savings," Dacic said sarcastically. "The problem is how to find an economic model that will represent reality."

Parliament started debating a budget revision this week which would raise value added tax on non-food products and on profits, aiming to cut the fiscal deficit from 7.1 percent of GDP in the second quarter to 6.7 percent by the end of the year.

The draft also approves higher subsidies for exporters and farmers, plus 2 percent increases in public sector wages and pensions in October and again next April.

The government has already started a 300 million euro program of subsidised interest payments on 18-month liquidity bank loans for exporters in 2012 and 2013.

This prompted the dinar to rally this week, recovering from an average of 117 per euro last week to around 115 on Wednesday.

