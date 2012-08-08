Serbian Economy Minister Mladjan Dinkic speaks during an interview with Reuters in Belgrade October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE Serbia is ready to begin talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new loan deal immediately, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said, as the country tried to calm financial markets unnerved by an internal power struggle over economic policy.

"We must talk to them about a completely new arrangement and I have asked IMF representatives to come to Serbia," Dinkic told reporters on Wednesday. "We are ready to talk to them immediately."

He said the current standby arrangement with the fund should be abolished.

The IMF froze a 1 billion euro (792.38 million pounds) standby deal with Serbia in February over rising debt levels.

Minutes earlier, Dinkic earlier promised to cut the "unsustainable" debt and slash the country's budget deficit from 7 percent of GDP to below 4 percent next year.

In a growing crisis over the independence of monetary policy under the new Socialist-led government, three members of the EU candidate's central bank resigned on Tuesday.

Citing the deficit and threats to the independence of the central bank, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut Serbia's debt rating by one notch to BB-.

The rating action drove the country's dinar to a record low.

The currency had already been hit by weeks of political uncertainty and machinations over the central bank, culminating in the appointment on Monday of a lawmaker from the ruling coalition as the bank's new governor.

The bank row has deepened concern in the West and among investors over the commitment of the new government - an alliance last in power together under late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic - to pursue the difficult political and economic reforms required of it to advance towards the EU.

In his first formal policy briefing since taking office late last month, Dinkic predicted the economy would contract by between 0.5 and 1.0 percent in 2012.

He said he would present to parliament a draft budget for 2013 by the end of October, saying "this is year is lost."

The pace at which the country was piling on public debt - now at around 55 percent of output - was "unsustainable" and the level would have to come down.

He predicted an economic contraction of between 0.5 and 1.0 percent in 2012.

"Our aim is to bring the deficit down to below 4 percent of GDP from 7 percent, and below 3 percent in 2014, which would make it more sustainable," Dinkic said.

Dinkic, leader of a small, technocrat party in the coalition, cautioned public sector workers that their wages would "not rise as much as before", but said there would be no lay-offs just yet.

He said the government was looking at raising value added tax from its current 18 percent, but not over 20 percent.

(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)