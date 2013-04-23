BELGRADE Serbia's accord with Kosovo and the prospect it could start European Union accession talks this year have raised expectations the central bank will cut interest rates to boost growth, analysts said on Tuesday.

The Serbian dinar has been bolstered by the April 19 deal to settle fraught relations between Serbia and its former province, which earned Belgrade a tentative green light on Monday for the start of talks on joining the EU this year.

The agreement is a milestone in the region's recovery from the bloody collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s and opens the door to growth and a more prosperous future for both Serbia and Kosovo, which broke away in a 1999 war and seceded in 2008.

The accession process is expected to spur reforms in Serbia after more than a decade of sluggish progress, drawing investors to the largest market in the Balkan region and unlocking much-needed EU funding.

"Portfolio investors definitely gained more confidence after the Brussels talks (with Kosovo), which have shown that Serbia may now secure a definite path to the EU," said Sasa Djogovic, an analyst with the Belgrade-based Institute for Market Research (IZIT).

Miladin Kovacevic, deputy head of the Serbian Statistics Office, said: "Slight easing of the key rate is possible on these positive impulses ... but monetary policies can be relaxed substantially only after major fiscal consolidation."

"Inflation is now entering a quiet zone," he said, citing expectations of a better harvest this year than that of 2012, which was devastated by drought and helped drive annual inflation into double digits.

The Serbian dinar traded at an average of 111.7 against the euro last week, and was at 111.3 on Tuesday.

The yield on Serbia's $1.5 billion Eurobond fell by 15 basis points to 5.08 percent on Monday, down from 5.15 percent when it was sold in February.

IMF LOAN TALKS

The central bank's next policy meeting is on May 13.

At 11.75 percent, its benchmark rate is the highest in the region and has not been trimmed since January 2012.

Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic, who was appointed in mid-2012 from the ranks of the ruling coalition, has confounded expectations she would bow to government demands for lower borrowing costs to support the economy.

But slowing inflation, a $500 million loan from Russia this month and progress on the EU front might lead the bank to relax monetary policy to spur a return to growth after a 1.7 percent contraction in output last year.

"The reaction of monetary policy has been broadly orthodox with the hiking of rates as inflation rose over the last year," Nomura wrote in a note late on Monday.

"That said, we still believe that under this new administration there will be a lower long-run real rate and so cutting can occur as inflation falls back through this year."

There is still uncertainty over implementation of the Kosovo deal before the EU decides on accession talks in late June, and whether Serbia can secure a new precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund in talks due to start on May 8.

Serbia's public debt is seen at 65 percent of gross domestic product this year. The government is targeting a budget deficit of 3.6 percent of GDP, down from around 6 percent at end-2012.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)