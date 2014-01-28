BELGRADE Serbia's coalition government asked President Tomislav Nikolic on Tuesday to dissolve parliament and call an early election, after the centre-right SNS party called at the weekend for a new mandate to speed up reforms.

Nikolic is expected to call the election for March 16, just under two years since the last poll. The SNS, the dominant party in the ruling alliance, is well ahead in opinion polls, putting party leader Aleksandar Vucic in pole position to take over from Socialist Prime Minister Ivica Dacic.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)