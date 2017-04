BELGRADE Serbia's President Tomislav Nikolic called an early parliamentary election for April 24, after the government led by the SNS party said it needed a stronger mandate to pursue economic reforms and complete EU accession talks.

Nikolic announced the election date in a statement broadcast live on state-run RTS TV.

"The time has come to reexamine the support for reforms painful for many citizens," Nikolic said after signing a decree to dissolve the parliament.

