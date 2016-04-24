BELGRADE Following are the main parties or groups running in Sunday's general election in Serbia.

Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), centre-right

Leader: Aleksandar Vucic

The Progressive Party was founded in 2008 when its leader Aleksandar Vucic, now prime minister, and Serbia's current President Tomislav Nikolic left the ultra-nationalist Radical Party, making a policy U-turn. The party, in power since 2012, won 48 percent of the votes in the 2014 election, the highest level of support for a single party since 2000. The party wants to pursue accession talks with the European Union, but also maintain good relations with Russia. Opinion polls predict it will remain by far the largest party.

Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), left

Leader: Ivica Dacic

Founded in 1990 by Serbia's late strongman Slobodan Milosevic, the SPS had a firm grip on power throughout a decade of Yugoslav wars. After Milosevic was overthrown in 2000, the party gradually changed policies and joined the ruling coalition in 2008. Its main goals are achieving more social justice, social welfare and finding a political solution for Kosovo. However, it has been supportive of austerity policies implemented by its coalition partner SNS, including a cut in public sector salaries and pensions.

The Serbian Radical Party (SRS), ultra-nationalist

Leader: Vojislav Seselj

Founded in early 1991, the party since its early days promoted the idea of "Greater Serbia" -- the union of Serbia and parts of Bosnia and Croatia where Serbs formed the majority. From 1998 until 2000, the party was a coalition partner to Milosevic. It lost a lot of support in 2008 when Vucic and Nikolic left to found the SNS. Boosted by leader Vojislav Seselj's acquittal by the U.N. war crimes tribunal in March, the Radical Party could emerge as the third largest party after this election, according to opinion polls. It says if it gains power it would stop accession talks with the EU, form a close alliance with Russia, stop privatisation and put heavy duties on imports.

Democratic Party of Serbia/Dveri, right wing

Leaders: Sanda Raskovic Ivic (DSS), Bosko Obradovic (Dveri)

The two parties joined forces before the April 24 election to try to pass the 5 percent vote threshold to enter parliament. Dveri has never been in parliament, while DSS has been out of parliament since 2014. DSS/Dveri oppose Serbia's EU accession and call for stronger ties with Russia. The two parties advocate "economic patriotism", including stopping subsidies for foreign companies and transferring them to domestic firms, financial aid to young couples for farming and higher taxes on foreign banks.

Democratic Party, centre-left

Leader: Bojan Pajtic

Founded in 1990 when the multi-party system was first introduced in Serbia, the Democratic Party for a long time led opposition to Milosevic. Since Serbia came out of a decade of international isolation in 2000, the party has led the ruling coalition twice. Its leader, the then prime minister Zoran Djindjic, was assassinated in 2003. The party lost support in 2014 when its former leader Boris Tadic left to form his own party. The party promotes fast-track EU accession talks.

Liberal Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and Vojvodina League of Social Democrats, centre-left

Leaders: Cedomir Jovanovic, Boris Tadic, Nenad Canak

The coalition advocates faster EU membership and public administration reform. Many analysts see the coalition as a potential new partner for Vucic.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Adrian Croft and Clelia Oziel)