BELGRADE The party of late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic is set to emerge as kingmaker after May elections in Serbia and decide whether power stays with pro-reform Democrats or shifts to opposition populists, opinion poll results showed on Monday.

Serbia holds twin presidential and parliamentary elections on May 6, with the Democratic Party of President Boris Tadic bidding to extend its hold on power and keep the ex-Yugoslav republic edging closer to the European Union.

But the party is trailing in polls behind the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), whose conservative, populist policy has played to voter anger over the state of the economy and corruption.

An SNS-led bloc would take 33.5 percent of the vote in the parliamentary election, ahead of the Democratic Party on 28.3 percent, according to the results of an opinion poll conducted between April 14 and 22 by pollster Faktor Plus.

Given the breakdown of votes, both will have to court the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS), once led by Milosevic, to form a coalition government.

The SPS is part of the outgoing coalition government led by Tadic's Democratic Party. With 11.8 percent of the vote in the poll, the SPS is likely to exact a high price in coalition horse-trading, possibly the post of prime minister for party leader Ivica Dacic.

"It appears that, unless something spectacular occurs in terms of a landslide victory, the Socialists will be kingmakers," said Vladimir Pejic of Faktor Plus.

PAINFUL REFORMS

Tadic and SNS leader Tomislav Nikolic are neck-and-neck in the race for president and will almost certainly enter a second round on May 20.

The SPS has given no official indication who it would back in the run-off, but analysts say it would likely secure a better deal with the Democratic Party. SPS leader Dacic is seen as a pragmatic populist, distancing the party from the years of war and isolation under Milosevic and advocating EU accession

More than a decade since Milosevic was ousted, Serbia last month became an official candidate to join the European Union, but the country faces years of difficult reform to improve governance, tackle organised crime and corruption and encourage economic growth and investment.

It must also improve ties with its former Kosovo province, which declared independence in 2008 but is not recognised by Serbia, before the EU says it will open accession talks.

Support for the Democratic Party has been hit by rising unemployment as the country of 7.3 million people struggles to maintain growth given falling exports and the spillover effect of the debt crisis in the euro zone.

Nikolic has rebranded himself since splitting from Serbia's ultranationalist Radical Party in 2008, embracing EU accession and distancing himself from Serbia's nationalist past.

But Western diplomats worry about his party's capacity to govern and commitment to undertake painful reforms to improve economic efficiency and encourage competition.

