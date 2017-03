BELGRADE Serbia's centre-right Progressive Party (SNS) won around 50 percent of votes cast in a snap election on Sunday, pollster Cesid said based on a partial vote-count around an hour after polls closed.

The Socialists of outgoing Prime Minister Ivica Dacic were running second with around 15 percent, Cesid head Marko Blagojevic told a news conference. "In any case, they (SNS) will have an absolute majority in parliament," he said.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Writing by Matt Robinson)