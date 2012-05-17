If President Boris Tadic wins re-election on Sunday, he will be on course to hold power for as long as Slobodan Milosevic, whose 13 years' rule saw Serbia become a pariah state and more than 125,000 people die in Yugoslavia's bloody collapse.

Elected twice since 2004, Tadic says he needs five more years to sort out the mess Milosevic left behind when he was ousted in 2000.

The 54-year-old psychologist will almost certainly get them, thanks not least to his carefully-crafted image as a charming family man and a safe pair of hands in a region that has seen enough loose cannons.

"Serbia is very close to leaving that part of its history behind it," he told Reuters while campaigning in the southern town of Prokuplje.

"We haven't crossed the Rubicon, but we are on the verge of it, and that's why we need another five-year term to consolidate the process."

For the third time, Tadic goes up against Tomislav Nikolic, the 60-year-old leader of the rightist opposition Serbian Progressive Party. Since he last lost to Tadic in 2008, Nikolic has tried to rebrand himself from ultranationalist to modern, pro-European conservative.

It hasn't worked. Stiff and uninspiring on stage, Nikolic is trailing in opinion polls ahead of the vote. He accused Tadic of fraud in the first round but the complaint was dismissed by monitors, who say the vote was fair.

Tanned, tall and campaigning in open-neck shirt and rolled-up sleeves, Tadic personifies for many voters the country they want Serbia to be - modern, reliable and in the European mainstream.

"Who would you have look after your property, or you children? Me or him?" Tadic asked the crowd in Prokuplje. There was a ripple of applause and a middle-aged woman turned to her friend. "He's even more handsome than on TV," she swooned. "He's golden!" said another.

Nikolic calls him "Czar Tadic", accusing his opponent of overseeing a creeping culture of elitism and deepening government control over the media.

In the popular Serbian daily Blic, cartoonist Marko Somborac sketches Tadic gazing into a mirror, or reclining in vest and boxer shorts. Critics say he leans too much on the power of marketing at the expense of policy.

MIDDLE GROUND

Son of a communist-era dissident, Tadic taught psychology before entering professional politics and was part of the disparate alliance of Milosevic opponents who helped topple the strongman in street protests in 2000.

He was minister of telecommunications and later defence minister, and a senior member of the Democratic Party led by then Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic.

With Djindjic's assassination in 2003, Tadic emerged from a succession struggle as party leader and then president a year later. He seized the middle ground between liberals and nationalists.

With Tadic in power, the Democratic Party-led government defied the nationalists and bowed to intense Western pressure by arresting and extraditing top Bosnian Serb genocide suspects Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic.

He also forced through parliament an apology for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Mladic's forces.

Tadic went personally to Srebrenica on the 10th anniversary of the killings, as part of a drive to foster reconciliation that has won him points in the West.

But his reluctance to give more ground on Kosovo - where Belgrade supports a de facto ethnic partition four years after the Albanian majority declared independence from Serbia - has frustrated the European Union and disappointed liberals who say Kosovo is an albatross around Serbia's neck.

In 2008 Tadic did the unthinkable and allied in government with the Socialist Party of Serbia, the former party of Milosevic, who died two years earlier while on trial for war crimes in The Hague.

The party had changed, he said, and alliance with it was better than a government led by Nikolic's radical ultranationalists.

The crowning achievement of his last term came in March, when the European Union made Serbia an official candidate for membership, acknowledging the country's progress but still unhappy with Tadic's foot-dragging on Kosovo.

Talks could start next year but are unlikely to conclude before Tadic - if re-elected - completes his final term in 2017.

"With Tadic, you know what you get," said a senior Western diplomat.

In Serbia, where the average age is 42, Serbs "vote for continuity, for security," said Serbian marketing expert Vojislav Zanetic. "I think even Tomislav Nikolic would vote for Tadic."

(Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Andrew Roche)