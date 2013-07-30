Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacic addresses a news conference after meeting European Commision President Jose Manuel Barroso (unseen) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BELGRADE Serbia's Prime Minister told his coalition partners on Tuesday the finance minister should stand down, denting the country's hopes of starting EU entry talks and raising the prospect of a snap election.

"I propose to the government to carry out its work without (Mladjan) Dinkic and his URS (United Regions of Serbia)," Ivica Dacic told reporters.

Dinkic's departure from the year-old government would likely unnerve investors worried about the Balkan country's growing budget gap and public debt, which have all but scuppered hopes of a new precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)