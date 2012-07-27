BELGRADE Serbia's new prime minister looks more and more like the man he served during a decade of war and isolation.

Ivica Dacic's sharp tongue and rotund physique have earned him the nickname "Little Sloba", after his mentor, the late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic.

Dacic says the Socialist Party (SPS) he inherited from Milosevic made mistakes, but he still reveres the man who helped foment the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s in which more than 125,000 people were killed.

The West is watching Dacic nervously as the 46-year-old takes the reins of a country bidding to join the European Union little more than a decade since it was bombed by NATO.

Dacic's rise to power reeks of revenge over the reformers who ousted Milosevic in 2000 and packed him off to The Hague, where he stood trial for war crimes but died in 2006 before judgement was passed.

"We have risen from the ashes," Dacic told jubilant supporters after an election in May. The resurgent Socialists had come third, doubling their share of the vote from the previous election and confirming their rehabilitation.

"Dacic is one of the most intelligent and cunning politicians in Serbia," said Nenad Sebek, executive director of the Centre for Reconciliation and Democracy think-tank.

"Without ever saying sorry for what his party did during the 1990s under Milosevic, Dacic single-handedly returned the Socialists to the political mainstream in Serbia."

The career politician now faces the formidable challenges of overhauling a moribund economy and advancing Serbia's bid to join the EU.

As evidence of his pro-EU credentials, Dacic's backers point to the handover of top Serb war crimes fugitives Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic under his tenure as interior minister in Serbia's last government, and his role in securing visa-free travel for Serbs in the EU.

Further progress towards the EU hinges on Serbia coming to terms with the loss of Kosovo, its former province where Milosevic made his last stand in 1999, expelling almost a million ethnic Albanians during a counter-insurgency war until NATO bombing drove Serb forces out.

Serbia rejects Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence. Dacic wants the territory partitioned between its Albanian majority and Serb minority, a non-starter for Kosovo's European and American backers.

ECONOMIC HARDSHIP

On the economic front, Dacic has pledged to promote greater social justice and reverse the rising unemployment and declining industry he blames on unfettered capitalism.

His plans will be stymied at least in the near term by high debt, creeping inflation and falling exports as Serbia and its Balkan neighbours are battered by the storm in the euro zone.

Further economic hardship will test Dacic's considerable powers of persuasion to keep his coalition with nationalists alive - powers honed at the Faculty of Political Sciences where he majored in journalism and graduated cum laude.

Dacic went straight into politics, joining the ruling Socialists and becoming Milosevic's spokesman.

Trying to curb Dacic's growing ambitions, Milosevic's influential wife Mirjana Markovic relegated him in the mid-1990s to a tiny office in a Belgrade suburb. He complied, biding his time.

After Milosevic was ousted in 2000, Dacic, who had meanwhile joined the SPS leadership, assembled a team of young moderates to help overhaul the party, while retaining some of the old faces to appease the elderly ex-communist electorate.

In 2006 he became party president, and two years later took the Socialists back to power as junior partner to the Democrats, the main party that had helped topple Milosevic. The ultimate pragmatist, he threw his support behind the country's EU ambitions.

"He has an almost computer-like precision when deciding when to forget or remember something," the Serbian daily Blic said.

"REALISED OUR MISTAKES"

Within the coalition, Dacic's party controlled state-run energy and gas monopoly Srbijagas and secured funds and close ties with Russia through a partnership with oil and gas giant Gazprom. Western diplomats admit his apparent affinity with Moscow makes them nervous.

When voters turned against the Democrats and their leader, two-time President Boris Tadic, in elections in May, Dacic saw his chance.

After weeks of negotiating to revive their alliance, Dacic said he was abandoning the Democrats in favour of the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party, whose leader Tomislav Nikolic had just defeated Tadic in a presidential election.

Nikolic offered Dacic the post of prime minister. He took it, telling a reception last week:

"In this chamber there are many who toppled us in 2000, and I thank them, for if they hadn't toppled us we wouldn't have changed, realised our mistakes and we wouldn't be standing here today."

Now he must prove he has changed.

"He is extremely smart and likely to be very cooperative when negotiating with the international community," said Sebek of the Centre for Reconciliation and Democracy, "but he's still an eyesore for anyone who doesn't have the memory of a goldfish."

(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Andrew Roche and Alessandra Rizzo)