Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and the leader of Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) Aleksandar Vucic toasts with champagne at the party headquarters in Belgrade March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE Serbia's likely next prime minister pledged on Monday to reform labour laws and bankruptcy and privatisation legislation by mid-July at the latest, after his centre-right party won a snap election.

Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the Progressive Party, which won a clear parliamentary majority in the weekend poll, told reporters that, "as far as I am concerned", 29-year-old Lazar Krstic would remain as finance minister.

Serbia is seeking to rein in its budget deficit and public debt and secure a new precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

