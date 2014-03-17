BELGRADE Serbia's likely next prime minister pledged on Monday to reform labour laws and bankruptcy and privatisation legislation by mid-July at the latest, after his centre-right party won a snap election.
Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the Progressive Party, which won a clear parliamentary majority in the weekend poll, told reporters that, "as far as I am concerned", 29-year-old Lazar Krstic would remain as finance minister.
Serbia is seeking to rein in its budget deficit and public debt and secure a new precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.
