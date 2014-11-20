BELGRADE Serbia agreed a three-year precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund on Thursday worth around 1 billion euros (0.79 billion pounds), ending months of uncertainty that had weighed on the dinar currency.

The government hopes the deal will reassure markets concerned over the Balkan country's budget deficit and public debt, which have spiralled since the onset of the global crisis six years ago.

The deal, news of which briefly pushed the dinar up from the euro-era lows it had plumbed last week, replaces an arrangement frozen in early 2012 over broken promises to limit spending.

Zuzana Murgasova, head of the visiting IMF mission, said the agreement was subject to approval by the IMF managing board. Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic said he expected it to enter into force from Jan. 1, hailing "a historic step".

Serbia's government has already cut some pensions and public sector wages from Nov. 1 and is expected to slash subsidies to hundreds of state-run enterprises in its 2015 spending plan - trying to rein in a consolidated budget deficit of more than 7 percent of output and cap public debt pushing 70 percent.

Murgasova said the goal was to slow the rise in public debt and reverse it by 2017.

"Fiscal consolidation will have two broad objectives," she said. "One is to curb the currently large mandatory public spending, and I am referring to the public wage bill and pension bill. The second will focus on reducing support to state-owned companies."

Vujovic said the government was targeting savings of around 1.3 billion euros by 2017, when he said the consolidated budget deficit would be 4.25 percent of national output.

The scale of the task, however, appeared to grow on Wednesday when the central bank slashed its national output forecast for this year, saying the economy would contract 2 percent, more than the 0.5 percent initially envisaged. It also said output would keep shrinking in 2015, by 0.5 percent.

The dinar rallied briefly before slipping back to around euro-era lows of 120.3.

Raiffeisen bank said it expected the currency to depreciate further after the central bank cut rates last week for the first time since June to combat low inflation and bolster the weak economy.

