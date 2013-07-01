BELGRADE It would be unrealistic to expect Serbia to reach a new loan deal with the IMF this year, the country's finance minister was quoted as saying on Monday, in remarks likely to disappoint investors.

The International Monetary Fund froze a previous 1 billion euro (852 million pounds) deal in early 2012 over broken spending promises and investors had been looking for a new deal to prop up the country's increasingly shaky finances.

The Beta news agency gave only a paraphrase of Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic's remarks at a meeting of the Serbian parliament's finance committee, which is discussing the government's revised budget for the year.

In a report on the Tanjug state news agency, Dinkic appeared to suggest Serbia might turn to the World Bank as a substitute for an IMF arrangement.

"We will try to make a deal with the World Bank without the IMF, that's the idea," he was quoted as saying.

"We will try to do something we did not plan, and that is a financial deal with the World Bank to get support for structural reforms and to secure ... cheap budget financing through World Bank funds," he said. He did not explicitly rule out an IMF deal at some point in the future.

The budget raises the deficit to 4.7 percent of national output from an original 3.6 percent, but shies away from the kind of cuts to public sector wages and pensions sought by the IMF to stop the shortfall from widening even further.

It was unclear how far that might satisfy investors increasingly concerned at Serbia's growing public debt, forecast to hit 65 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

"The World Bank is not a substitute for the IMF," said Miladin Kovacevic, deputy head of Serbia's Statistics Office.

"Now we must proceed with sharp reforms and gain the IMF's favour for a new deal next year," he told Reuters.

Serbia must borrow to cover its financing needs of about 631 billion dinars (4.7 billion pounds) for 2013. The draft budget revision foresees an increase in sales of domestic maturities by 65 billion dinars to a total of 330 billion dinars.

The Finance Ministry scheduled an auction of 10 billion dinars in two-year treasury bills for Tuesday. The maturity comes with a 10 percent coupon, payable annually, up from 9.89 percent at a previous auction in May.

The draft also sees an increased volume of Eurobond sales in 2013 to a total of 221.2 billion dinars. The country sold a $1.5 billion seven-year Eurobond in February.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson/Ruth Pitchford)