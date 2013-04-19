BRUSSELS The European Commission is likely to issue a report on Monday recommending that EU governments launch accession talks with Serbia and start discussions on an association agreement with Kosovo, a Commission source said on Friday.

The report would follow a decision on Friday by Serbia and its former province to initial an agreement on mutual ties after talks in Brussels.

"The Commission is likely to recommend the start of EU talks and association negotiations," the source told Reuters. "The Commission is aiming to complete the report and have it adopted in time for Monday."

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)