Kosovo's Prime Minister Hashim Thaci talks to the media as he arrives for a meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Ivica Dacic (not pictured) and European Union Foreign Policy Chief Catherine Ashton (not pictured) in Brussels April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

PRISTINA Kosovo said it would resume talks with former master Serbia in Brussels on Friday as the European Union pushes for a last-ditch accord that would open the door to accession talks with Belgrade.

In a statement on Thursday, the Kosovo government said Prime Minister Hashim Thaci had turned back from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana at the request of EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, having left Brussels after 14 hours of talks on Wednesday ended without result.

The EU wants a deal to 'normalise relations' between the two before it considers on Monday whether to recommend the start of membership talks with Serbia.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina and Jaksa Scekic in Belgrade; Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Mike Collett-White)