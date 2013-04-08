BRUSSELS European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Monday she regretted Serbia's rejection of an EU-brokered plan to tackle the ethnic partition of its former province Kosovo and urged Belgrade to make a last effort to reach a deal.

Serbia's decision earlier on Monday to reject proposals hammered out in talks mediated by Ashton could hurt its hopes of starting membership talks with the EU.

"I believe that all the elements for an agreement on northern Kosovo are on the table ...," Ashton said. "I regret the decision of the Serbian government to reject the proposals and call on them to make a last effort to reach an agreement, for the benefit of their people."

