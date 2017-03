BRUSSELS Serbia and its former province of Kosovo have agreed not to block each other's accession to the European Union, according to an excerpt seen by Reuters of a deal struck between the two sides in Brussels on Friday.

"It is agreed that neither side will block or encourage others to block the other side's progress in their respective EU paths," point 14 of the accord states.

