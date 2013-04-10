BELGRADE Serbia's central bank will consider its first rate cut in more than a year when it meets on Thursday but may be held back by doubts over the country's EU membership bid, traders and analysts polled by Reuters said.

Serbia rejected an EU-brokered plan for its former Kosovo province on Monday, hurting Belgrade's chances of securing talks this year on joining the European Union, and the pressure that has put on the dinar currency could outweigh arguments for a rate cut to help the economy.

Of 13 analysts and traders polled by Reuters between April 1 and 9, seven predicted a cut in the benchmark rate, currently the highest in the region at 11.75 percent.

Of those seven, six forecast a cut of 25 basis points to 11.50 percent, and one saw the rate at 11.25 percent.

The other six polled saw no change, given the weak dinar.

Officials have indicated there might be one final push for a deal to tackle Kosovo's ethnic partition before the bloc considers this month whether to recommend accession talks for Serbia, a process that would drive reform and unlock further EU funds for the ailing economy.

A rate cut would be the first since January 2012.

Since then, the bank has sought to contain inflation and stabilise the dinar during a turbulent 2012 when the government changed hands and the governor of the central bank was ousted.

Annual inflation has slowed slightly since the turn of the year, and the median forecast in the Reuters poll put it at 11.8 percent in April, down from 12.4 percent in February. It is still far above the bank's target level of 4 percent, give or take 1.5 percentage points.

The ruling coalition is targeting a return to growth this year after the economy shrank 1.7 percent in 2012. It has set a budget deficit for the year of 3.6 percent of national output.

"WAIT-AND-SEE TACTICS"

Negotiations on a new loan from the International Monetary Fund start next month and an accord would help reassure markets after the Fund froze a previous 1 billion euro (848 million pounds) deal in January 2012 over broken spending promises.

A report this month by Hypo Alpe Adria Bank also pointed to a $500 million loan from Russia, to be signed this week, as a factor likely to help bolster the dinar.

The dinar, which has been relatively stable since late last year at around 111.5 per euro, weakened this week to around 112 on shallow trading and uncertainty over the Kosovo talks.

It was trading at an average of 111.74 on Tuesday. The poll's median forecasts put it at 112 in April and 112.5 in May.

Serbia has been largely successful in selling dinar and euro-indexed debt on the domestic market so far this year.

But if it fails to strike a deal with Kosovo, "there's a danger of a ratings downgrade, of an increase of borrowing costs and that investors could shy away from purchasing Serbian maturities," said Sasa Djogovic, an analyst with the Belgrade-based Institute for Market Research (IZIT).

Erste Group, in an April report, also noted risks "on the expenditures side and ... depreciation pressures and growing inflationary expectations," saying the central bank would likely soften its rate position in the second half of 2013.

(Editing by Matt Robinson/Ruth Pitchford)