MOSCOW Serbia has asked Russia for a $1 billion loan, including $300 million in 2012 and $700 million next year, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Serbia has officially applied for a budget loan of $1 billion," Novak told reporters. He added the Russian finance ministry is examining related documents.

The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

