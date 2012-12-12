BELGRADE Billionaire retail tycoon Miroslav Miskovic, one of Serbia's most influential figures, was arrested with his son and eight other people on Wednesday as part of an anti-graft probe, the top organised crime prosecutor said.

"According to charges .... as co-owners of privatised road maintenance companies between 2005 and the end of 2010, they siphoned off funds and property and made financial gains of as much as 2.9 billion dinars," Miljko Radisavljevic, Serbia's Chief Prosecutor for Organised Crime, told Reuters.

Estimated to be Serbia's richest man, Miskovic, 67, has interests in retail, agribusiness, real estate and insurance in Serbia and the Balkans.

He created his Delta Holding empire under late strongman Slobodan Milosevic during Yugoslavia's bloody collapse in the 1990s and expanded it after he was ousted in 2000.

Miskovic was worth a billion dollars in 2007, according to the finance magazine Forbes, and was among the richest 1,000 people in the world.

In 2011 he sold his Delta Maxi supermarket chain to Delhaize, a Belgium-based retailer, for 932.5 million euro, one of the largest foreign investments ever in the European Union applicant country.

Miskovic has twice been questioned by police in the past 10 days. In a statement on Wednesday, Delta Holding denied any irregularities.

"We are absolutely sure of the legality of operations by Delta Holding and its owner (Miroslav) Miskovic," said the statement posted on the company's website. The board of directors would continue to manage the company, it said.

The company says on its website that it employs 7,200 people and turned over 1.42 billion euros last year.

Among those arrested are Miskovic's son Marko, who police last week prevented from leaving the country, and Milo Djuraskovic, the owner of a now bankrupt group of road maintenance companies called Nibens.

Prosecutor Radisavljevic said they would be remanded in custody for 48 hours and questioned by organised crime prosecutors.

Over the past few months, police in Serbia have arrested more than a dozen businessmen, including two ex-cabinet ministers from the former ruling Democratic Party, on charges of corruption, fraud and abuse of office.

Serbia's six-month-old socialist-nationalist government, last in power at the tail end of Milosevic's 13-year rule, says it is serious about rooting out organised crime and corruption as the country seeks membership of the European Union.

Some Western diplomats, however, fear the government is motivated more by political score-settling than genuine reform.

Following Miskovic's arrest, police stepped up security for Aleksandar Vucic, the deputy prime minister tasked with fighting organised crime and corruption.

Rodoljub Milovic, head of the criminal police department, said on a television broadcast that some police officers had said Miskovic threatened Vucic during the arrest.

Miskovic's lawyer Nenad Popovic denied his client made such a threat. "During the arrest there was no resistance, nor threats to police, other state bodies or officials," Popovic said in a statement.

In 2003, Serbia's pro-Western Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic was assassinated in a plot by nationalists, an organised crime gang and disgruntled members of a now disbanded special police unit. ($1 = 0.7693 euros)

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Richard Meares)