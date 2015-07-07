BELGRADE/SARAJEVO Serbia warned that a resolution commemorating the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which the United Nations Security Council is due to discuss on Tuesday, would only widen ethnic divides in neighbouring Bosnia.

The British-drafted resolution condemns what it describes as the genocide at Srebrenica and any denial of the genocide. That has angered Serbia and Bosnian Serbs, who have branded it as "anti-Serb" and sent a letter of protest to the United Nations.

On July 11, 1995, towards the end of Bosnia's 1992-95 war, Bosnian Serb forces overran the eastern enclave of Srebrenica, a U.N.-designated "safe area". Some 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed in the days that followed. The U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague has called the killings genocide.

The Serbs acknowledge that a "grave crime" took place at Srebrenica but reject the genocide label.

The row over the resolution has created an atmosphere of distrust in Bosnia and overshadowed the Srebrenica commemoration scheduled for Saturday, when 136 newly identified victims will be laid to rest next to the 6,241 already buried at a joint cemetery.

Twenty years after a U.S.-brokered 'Dayton peace accord' ended the war, Bosnia remains fragile, with a weak economy, an unwieldy power-sharing system and tensions between its two regions, the Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic.

The president of the Bosnian Serb Republic, Milorad Dodik, who has long called for its secession from Bosnia, has warned that the adoption of the resolution would mean a "disintegration of Bosnia".

Britain says the resolution should encourage reconciliation among Bosnia's Serbs, Croats and Muslim Bosniaks. It has changed the draft several times after Russia, historically an ally of Serbia, submitted its own text it considered more balanced.

But Serbian and Bosnian Serb officials still consider the resolution unacceptable and have urged the Security Council members to abandon it.

Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic has also sent a letter to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, asking her to persuade the British government to drop its initiative.

His Foreign Minister, Ivica Dacic, added:

"I expect the countries who took part in making the Dayton agreement ... to take no decisions that could destabilise the situation (in Bosnia)," he told regional N1 TV on Tuesday.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has said earlier he is willing to visit Srebrenica and "pay respects to the Muslim and Bosniak victims", but later said this would depend on whether the resolution is adopted.

