BELGRADE A Serbian ultra-nationalist released on compassionate grounds by a United Nations war crimes court flaunted his freedom on Wednesday by setting fire to a Croatian flag two days after judges ordered him to return.

Vojislav Seselj, who has cancer and was released in November, repeated that he would not voluntarily return to the tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague despite judges on Monday revoking his release order.

"When they come to arrest me, I'll sit on the ground and they can carry me to the airport in their heroic arms," Serbian daily Blic quoted the firebrand politician as saying as he set light to a Croatian flag on the steps of Belgrade's main courthouse.

The performance will only increase the pressure on Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, formerly one of Seselj's closest political lieutenants, to arrest and return him to the U.N. tribunal.

The Tanjug state news agency, citing a spokeswoman, reported that prosecutors had lodged criminal charges against Seselj for the flag-burning.

Though his Radical Party appears a spent force, Seselj's re-appearance in public life has proven a headache for Vucic's conservative government and triggered sometimes angry exchanges between former foes Serbia and Croatia.

Croatia has also sharpened widespread criticism of the U.N. tribunal's handling of Seselj's case. He spent more than a decade in custody, but judges are still to reach a verdict after years of stalling tactics by the defendant and the replacement of one of the three trial judges.

Sixty-year-old Seselj surrendered to the tribunal in 2003 to face charges of inciting murder and ethnic persecution during wars in Bosnia and Croatia as Yugoslavia fell apart.

The tribunal said it had revoked Seselj's release order because he had repeatedly said he would not go back voluntarily.

Vucic, who has adopted a pro-Western policy since breaking with Seselj's Radicals in 2008, now faces the prospect of having to arrest his former mentor.

The government has said it will consider how to respond. Vucic, who has accused the tribunal of trying to destabilise his government, on Tuesday appeared to rule out using force, saying Seselj would not be arrested in "a raid".

