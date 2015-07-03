BELGRADE Quingdao Hainiu midfielder Goran Gogic collapsed and died after training with the Chinese team on Friday, his former club Red Star Belgrade said on their website.

“With great regret and sadness, we inform the public that our former player Goran Gogic died (on Friday) aged 29,” Red Star said.

“Red Star extends their deepest condolences to Gogic’s family and friends, as well as to all our fans who loved him and rejoiced with him in the club’s achievements.”

Gogic won the Serbian cup with Jagodina in 2013 before moving to Red Star and helping them clinch the 2014 league title.

He scored one goal in 15 appearances for Quingdao Hainiu after joining the Chinese second division side earlier this year.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ken Ferris)