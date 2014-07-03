European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
LONDON British outsourcing firm Serco, forced to raise cash after a collapse in profits, said it expected to write down the value of some of its larger contracts following a review of its business.
The firm said the writedowns could hit its previously stated expectations for the financial year.
The firm, which said it was trading in line with expectations, said it was likely that some provisions would be taken when it reports its half-year results.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 3 percent, putting the lender on track to be back in private ownership within the next few months.
TOKYO/BERLIN Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.