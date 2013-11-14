LONDON Serco (SRP.L), accused of overcharging the British government, took a raft of charges and warned of lower 2014 profits on Thursday as its problems in Britain and Australia hit margins.

The firm said its operating margin in 2013 would be slightly lower than the 6.4 percent a year earlier and that this would lead to 2014 profits being slightly lower than in 2013.

"Awful statement and we expect yet further weakness," Liberum analyst Joe Brent said.

The news caps a tumultuous six months for the firm in which it has become the subject of multiple investigations, its chief executive has quit and it has lost around a fifth of its market value.

Serco, along with rival G4S (GFS.L), is being investigated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office for overcharging the government on an electronic tagging contract. Serco has said it will repay any amount due on the tagging contract, which it said it is expecting to be in the low tens of millions.

It has also been ordered to demonstrate serious corporate change to its biggest customer, the British government, as a result of further problems on a prisoner escort deal discovered earlier this year.

"The UK Government audits and reviews are ongoing and we remain firmly committed to rebuilding the confidence of our UK government customer," acting Chief Executive Ed Casey said.

On Thursday it identified one-off costs and accounting charges of up to 15 million pounds ($24 million) within the two problem contracts. External adviser and related costs since July have been around 12 million pounds, the firm said.

Serco, which is currently unable to win British government work until it gets the all-clear from a review of its biggest contracts with by Cabinet Office, said it would cut around 400 jobs in its UK and business process outsourcing operations. ($1 = 0.6254 British pounds)

(Reporting By Christine Murray; editing by Kate Holton)