LONDON Serco Group Plc (SRP.L), the embattled contractor accused of overbilling the British government, took a raft of charges and warned of lower profits on Thursday as problems in Britain, Australia and the United States began to bite.

The company said operating profit would fall in 2013 and 2014, driving its shares down 10 percent to their lowest in more than four years and wiping around 250 million pounds ($400 million) off its stock market value.

The statement capped a tumultuous six months for Serco, which has become the subject of multiple investigations, forcing out Chief Executive Chris Hyman last month and wiping around a quarter off its market value.

Government enthusiasm for contracting out services has been a boon for Serco and rivals such as G4S Plc (GFS.L) in recent years, yet Serco's problems illustrate the pitfalls in the outsourcing process.

Such issues were also shown at last year's London Olympics, when G4S failed to hire enough security staff, forcing organisers to call in the army and eventually leading to the departure of its CEO Nick Buckles.

Serco, along with G4S, is being investigated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office for allegedly overcharging the government on an electronic tagging contract. It has said it will repay any amount due on the contract, which it said it expected in the low tens millions of pounds.

It has also been ordered to demonstrate serious corporate change before it can win any further work from the British government, its biggest customer, after the justice ministry asked police to investigate alleged fraudulent behaviour by some Serco staff working on a prisoner escorting contract.

Serco, which began as a UK defence contractor but now provides services from running prisons and hospitals to maintaining nuclear weapons, makes around a quarter of its 4.9 billion pounds revenue from British government work.

"The UK Government audits and reviews are ongoing and we remain firmly committed to rebuilding the confidence of our UK government customer," acting Chief Executive Ed Casey said.

REAL PRESSURES

Shares in Serco, which is still looking for a permanent new CEO, have lost more than a quarter of their value since May 16, the day before the tagging problems were first announced.

On top of the tagging repayments, the group said it would take around 45 million pounds of one-off charges in 2013 related to external advisers, accounting charges, paying for job layoffs and a loss on the disposal of its UK occupational health business.

"Whilst the shares have clearly been discounting the current risks, the magnitude of today's downgrades highlights the real pressure on this business," analyst Andrew Gibb at Investec said.

"Its ability to win contracts in the UK is severely impeded and margins look to be in reverse. Despite today's cuts, this may not be the end to the downgrade trend, given a new CEO is still to be appointed," Gibb said.

Serco said it expected its 2013 profit margin to be below the 6.4 percent of 2012.

Serco also identified one-off costs and accounting charges of up to 15 million pounds ($24 million) within the two problem contracts. External adviser and related costs since July have been around 12 million pounds, it said.

Serco, which can't win British government work until it gets the all-clear from a review of its biggest contracts by the Cabinet Office, said it would cut around 400 jobs in its UK and business process outsourcing operations.

The problems have made Serco a household name in Britain, but the group is also facing challenges in Australia and the United States.

In Australia, where newly-elected Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said he will turn away boats of immigrants, the firm said that it expected lower revenues on its flagship immigration detention centre contract.

It has also suffered from the temporary government shutdown and budget pressures in the United States, where it helps administer the troubled rollout of the "Obamacare" health laws.

(Writing by Kate Holton and David Holmes)