London Serco's (SRP.L) acting chief executive said on Thursday he was not aware of any other material findings from a review by the British government into its largest contracts, which is expected to report by the end of November or early December.

Serco has been accused of overbilling the government for contracts and is banned from winning any future work until the review finishes.

"We're encouraged by the government's description of the announcement of our renewal programme ... but frankly we realise, and I realise, that we have a long way to go," said acting CEO Ed Casey, who has been running the firm since Chris Hyman stepped down in October.

Casey also said the biggest factor in its lower 2013 profit outlook announced on Thursday was the delays to British contracts, and that spillover from the scandal to other parts of the business had been immaterial.

